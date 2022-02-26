AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Shaffer, 78, died peacefully at home Friday, February 25, 2022 with her family by her side.

Susan, affectionately known as Penny, was born December 17, 1943 in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of Willard and Margaret Lewis Sackett.

She was a graduate of Charleston High School and received a Bachelor degree in Education from Greenbriar College.

Penny began her career as a school teacher and later worked for Boy Scouts as the office coordinator for many years.

Penny was very involved in the Boys and Girls Scouts while her children were growing up. She also enjoyed doing ceramics in her spare time. Above all, she loved being with her family the most, especially her grandchildren.

Penny is survived by her husband, Dale Shaffer, whom she married on August 22, 1972; two daughters, Sheri (Robert) Dahman of North Carolina and Dawn (Michael) Willochell of Boardman; two sons, Todd Shaffer of Austintown and Scott (Shari) Shaffer of Austintown; sister Ginny (Roger) Hart of West Virginia; sister-in-law, Donna Windberg of Chicago; daughter-in-law, Cary Shaffer of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Jamie Rinke, Scott Sympson, Kendall Shaffer, Kasey Shaffer, Jacob Dahman, Julia Dahman and Hayden Willochell and two great-grandchildren, Grace Rinke and Anne Rinke.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends may call Sunday, February 27, 2022, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Southern Care Hospice, 5401 Ashley Circle Suite E Austintown, OH 44515.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 28 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.