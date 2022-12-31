CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan P. Payne, 70, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Susan was born January 4, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stephen and Selma Ball Marrie.

She was a 1970 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Susan later graduated from Penn Ohio College while raising her family of six.

Susan worked as an insurance agent for several agencies in the area for 20 years until retiring.

Susan was her children’s number one fan, always attending their sporting and band events. In her spare time, Susan loved to bake and decorate for all occasions. She was also an excellent seamstress. An avid shell collector, Susan looked forward to the family’s beach vacations, her favorites being Ocean City and the Outer Banks. Susan and her husband enjoyed traveling to casinos, especially to Las Vegas, where they honeymooned as newlyweds. Most of all, Susan enjoyed the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Susan is survived by her husband, Richard Payne, whom she married July 2, 1977; daughter, Renee (Frank) Waldo of McDonald; sons, William Smith of Canfield, Brad (Melissa) Payne of Canfield and Brian Payne of Youngstown; grandchildren, Haley (Michael) Vigorito, David Smith, William (Bri) Smith, Jr., Warren Smith, Frank (Cadee) Waldo III, Rachael (Andrew) Smith, Nicholas Waldo, Kayla Bouch and Kyla Heck and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William and Stephen Marrie.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the American Heart Association, an organization she fundraised with for years.

