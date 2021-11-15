Susan L. Raubenstraw, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan L. Raubenstraw, 67, went home to her Lord, surrounded by loving family, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Hospice House.

Susan L. was born July 23, 1954, in Mansfield, the daughter of the late Stephen and Dorothy Schramm Whiteman.

Susan received her Bachelor’s Degree in Hearing and Speech Sciences in 1976, from Ohio University and her Master’s of Science Degree in Education in 1992, from Youngstown State University.

She used her education and creative talents to instruct children in special needs preschool in the inner city of Youngstown.

Susan was also very involved at Old North Church, where she was the only current deaconess. She recently finished writing a book of devotions, as well as visited and cared for many in her church community who were homebound. During COVID-19 shutdowns, she sang hymns and made signs outside their windows to cheer them up.

Her many accomplishments include raising two compassionate sons, being a fantastic grandmother to Lukas and making the best chocolate chip cookies. During the past several weeks, she enjoyed a trip to her favorite location, Lakeside. She also visited with her siblings, enjoyed seeing her son’s wedding in August and visiting with family and friends at that time.

She is survived by two sons, Ryan Raubenstraw of Youngstown and Chris (Heather) Raubenstraw of Athens; two sisters, Linda (Brad) Fackler of Maryland and Debbie (Ray) Frederick of Summerville, South Carolina; brother, Stephen (Nadine) Whiteman of Columbus; her grandson, Lukas Raubenstraw and nieces, nephews and many friends.

Pastor Rick Enlow will officiate the funeral service at Noon, Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Road. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.

Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, is honored to serve the Raubenstraw family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.