Susan E. Cue, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan E. Cue, 74, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 17, 2020, after a brief illness.

Susan was born February 24, 1946, in Youngstown, a daughter of Henry Klenner and Jean Paul Megla.

Susan worked as a delivery driver for Konica Film for many years. She enjoyed the travels of the job as it took her to many different cities during the day.

Susan loved spending time with her children and granddaughters, who were the light of her life. She also enjoyed watching movies and her favorite soap operas. She always had a smile on her face and the faces of the ones she loved. She enjoyed collecting angels and the companionship of her beloved cat and dog. She also cherished the time spent with her sister, Karen and her family.

Susan is survived by her children, Bruce (Margaret Borieo) Cue, Jr., of Elyria and Christine (Mario) Marini of Greenville, Pennsylvania; sister, Karen Langley of Youngstown; brother, Robert Klenner of Florida; three granddaughters, Nicolette, Shaina and Michaela Marini. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins and her companion of many years, Charles Hagan.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, George Rhodes, Henry Jack Klenner and William Klenner.

“May her smile be your light through any darkness, may her soul envelop you and pick up your day. May your memories of her bring you happiness and joy.”

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

