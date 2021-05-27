Steven R. Brownlee, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven R. Brownlee, 34, died in his home on May 23, 2021.

Born to Robert Brownlee and Kathryn Brownlee Klem on July 17, 1986, Steve grew up in Boardman, Ohio. He graduated from Boardman High School in 2004 where he was active in the community as a member of the Civil Air Patrol and DeMolay.

Steve was an ambitious, hard working, avid learner with several bachelor degrees from Case Western Reserve University and graduate degrees from Youngstown State University and University of California-Irvine, including a Masters of Finance, Masters of Economics and PhD ABD in Economics. He was a member and past president of the Alpha Nu Zeta chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha at Case.

Steve called many places home including Youngstown, Cleveland, Rochester, New York, Irvine, California and finally Columbus, Ohio. He worked at J.P. Morgan Chase as a Vice President and Quantitative Modeling Lead.

Steve was a beloved son, loving uncle and a steadfast friend. He watched every season of the Sopranos at least twice, went to countless rock concerts and symphonies, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing keyboard and guitar and loved to share a cigar, whiskey, Italian food and good stories with friends.

Steve is preceded in death by his father, Robert Brownlee, his grandmothers Arlene Brownlee and Audrey de Anguera, and grandfather Jack Brownlee.

He is survived by his mother, Kathryn Klem, of Boardman, Ohio, sister Kimberly Miller (Jonathan), niece Ivy and nephew Luke of Columbus, Ohio. Also his grandad Phil de Anguera of Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, aunts: Lynda Koons, Andrea Sinclair (Eric), Beth Ann Rizzi (Steven) and uncles: Phil de Anguera, Dave de Anguera, and Doug Brownlee and much loved cousins. He is also survived by his “adopted family” Bill and Bonnie Small of Boardman, Andrew (Emily) Small of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Eric (Jess) Small of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Monica (Lance, and daughter Lena) Hershberger of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and his best friend, Matt Nemero (son, Jaxon) of Williamsburg, Virginia.

Friends and Family may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Poland Chapel 2726 Center Road Poland, OH 44514.

Burial services will remain private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Columbus Symphony in memory of Steven R. Brownlee. Steve loved music and especially enjoyed attending performances of works by classical Russian composers. He was looking forward to attending performances this season.

Please go to this link to donate to the Columbus Symphony in memory of Steve:

https://co.clickandpledge.com/advanced/default.aspx?wid=78102

