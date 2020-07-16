Steven P. West, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven P. West, 56, passed away unexpectedly May 29, 2020 at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



He was born October 11, 1963, in Cincinnati, a son of Albert and Joan (Goldsmith) West.



Steve was a 1982 graduate of Niles McKinley, attended YSU and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education.

He pursued a teaching career and tinkered with computers until 1996 when a friend recommended him for an IT position. Steve went into work for Dobson Cellular and then AT&T finishing his career as a senior technical Director. Additionally he pursued and completed a Masters degree in Science of Management from the University of Akron in 2012.



He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jody L. (Davis) West, whom he married March 19, 1988; his mother, Joan West of Lordstown; his stepfather, Bill Cottrill of Lordstown; two daughters, Lucy West and Mia West at home and a nephew, Adam Kuehnl of Lordstown.



Steve was also preceded in death by his father and sister, Kimberly Kuehnl.



Steve gave in death as he gave in life; giving the gift of life through organ donation.



A private Covid safe memorial will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. in Niles, Ohio. Please email jodywest1@sbcglobal.net for details and to RSVP.In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Plan Parenthood – Youngstown Health Center, 77 E Midlothian Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44507.



Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



A television tribute will air Friday, July 17, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.