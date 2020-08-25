Steven M. Streb, Sr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven M. Streb Sr., 62, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, August 22, 2020, at Hospice House.

He was born December 17, 1957, in Youngstown, a son of Jerry and Constance (Williams) Streb.

Steve graduated from South High School.

He was a medical supply deliverer for Primus Medical 2004 – 2015.

Steven loved old cars, he especially cherished his 64 Chevy Impala. He enjoyed golfing and came in first place many times in the Elmton golf league. He also loved to collect coins and when his children would pick him up he would search through their coins for old pennies. Steven always had a green thumb and could name any flower or tree you asked him about. He really loved sitting outside, talking to the neighbors and drinking Pepsi, but most of all Steven loved spending time with his kids and his grandkids.

Steve is survived by his four children, Steven Streb, Jr., (Erin Hirschbeck) of Canfield, Audrey (Bobby) Gentile of New Middletown, Aaron Streb (Abbey Cooper) of Boardman, Derek Streb (Alyssa Lanzo) of Poland; three grandchildren, Sienna, Gianni and Cooper; father, Jerry Streb of Ellenton, Florida; his former wife, Mary Jo Streb of Struthers; his six siblings, Debra Streb Conway of Naples, Florida, Vicky Streb Lenhart of Youngstown, Gerald (Marie) Streb, Jr., of Youngstown, Eric Streb of Florida, Connie Eva Streb of Florida and Sara Streb Horvath of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother; sister, Brenda Streb; a brother, Wade Streb; a sister-in-law, Judy Streb and a nephew, Anthony Saulino.

Family and friends may call Friday, August 28, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 29, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A Funeral Service will take place Saturday, August 29, at 11:00 a.m.

The Streb family and the funeral home will all be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. Masks or facial covering are required if attending. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers.



Steven’s family would like to thank Hospice House for all of the love and care they gave their father during his final days. Material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice House.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

