POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven D. Morey, 84, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family.

He was born December 23, 1938, son of the late Steven C. and Eleanor Kollat Morey.

Steve received his associate degree in engineering from Youngstown College.

He worked as an engineer for Commercial Intertech and Parker Hannifin and through his work traveled around the world.

Steve loved experiencing the outdoors and he especially enjoyed skiing, hiking and climbing.

Steve had an appreciation for music and was a member of the Youngstown Symphony Chorus and the Holy Family choir for many years. Steve was dedicated to community service, volunteering and serving on the board for the American Red Cross for over 20 years.

He was a member of the East Palestine Rod and Gun Club. Steve was a hot-rod enthusiast who enjoyed building cars and going to swap meets with his buddies. For years, Steve had a passion for flying as a private pilot.

Steve is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol A. DeFelice Morey, whom he referred to as “his bride”; his children, of whom he was so proud, Laura (Lori Gray) Morey of Cincinnati, Steve (Lisa) Morey of Chagrin Falls and Erik Morey of Columbus and his beloved grandchildren, Katharine, Julia, Peter and Jack Morey.

Per Steve’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

The family would like to thank the medical staff at Mercy Health Boardman for their thoughtful care of Steve.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve’s memory may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org/donate; or to Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 300 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510, https://rescuemissionmv.org/donate.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

