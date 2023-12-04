CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen J. Higgins passed away peacefully, Friday, December 1, 2023, at his residence, surrounded by his family.

Born August 14, 1937, in Youngstown, a son of Frank S. and Bernadette Cunningham Higgins, Steve’s life was characterized by kindness and a deep commitment to his family.

After graduating from Ursuline High School, Steve went on to work at Republic Steel.

He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1960 to 1964, then returned to Republic Steel, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and was promoted to foreman, overseeing numerous projects with precision and dedication. His career spanned 40 years, carrying through ownership transitions of the steelmaking operations of Republic Steel, LTV Steel and WCI Steel, from where he retired in 1999. Steve’s hard work and expertise earned him the respect of his colleagues and crew.

Beyond his career achievements, Steve found true fulfillment in spending time with his beloved family. He regarded his family as the most important aspect of his life and cherished every moment spent with them, including long rides in his Ford Thunderbird. His warm presence and unwavering support will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.

Outside of work and family life, Steve made time for his hobbies and interests. An avid gardener, he was very proud of his vegetable gardens in Brownlee Woods and Lowellville. He was a fan of boxing, football and a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan, and enjoyed cheering on his favorite teams. Additionally, he found joy in participating in bowling leagues. In retirement he enjoyed traveling, reading his newspaper, crossword puzzles and watching the news multiple times per day. He tried his luck with the Ohio Lottery faithfully with his self-selected numbers.

Steve’s passing leaves a void that cannot be filled. However, his memory will live on through the cherished moments shared by family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte M. Scheckelhoff, whom he married May 23,1964; his daughter, Shannon Higgins; sons, Stephen (Fran) Higgins, Patrick (Tracy) Higgins and Tim (Angela) Higgins; his sister, Marcella Kelly; nine grandchildren, Skylar and Jason Higgins, Delaney (Jacob) Ricketts, Taylor (Nate Ruberto) Higgins, Tori (Josh VanGiesen) Higgins, Stephen P. Higgins, Michelle (Shawn) Kahler, Ryan (Sheri) Higgins and Erin (Derek Rutledge) Higgins; and six great-grandchildren, Blake, Jace, Myles, Mason, Khloe and Leah.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Erin James Higgins; and his sister, Mary M. Horvath.

To commemorate Steve’s life, visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive in Canfield.

A prayer service will take place at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the funeral home. Following this service, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Parish, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman.

In this time of grief, let us celebrate Steve’s life and the positive impact he made on all those who knew him. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

Contributions may be made to one of Steve’s preferred charities: Boys Town, P.O. Box 6000, Boys Town, NE 68010.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 5, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.