Stephen Dutko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Dutko, 56, died peacefully early Monday morning, November 11, 2020, at Vibra Hospital, with his family by his side.

Stephen was born March 5, 1964, in Youngstown, the son of Louis and Josephine Lariccia Dutko.

He earned an associate degree from Youngstown State University and worked as a manager for Goodwill.

When he was in good health, Stephen enjoyed golfing and cooking. He spent many years helping and cooking for his aunt, Dominic “Minnie” Lariccia, after she became too old to do it herself. In his younger years, Stephen played softball and did gardening. Stephen was an animal lover. He would play with the dogs for hours, walking them, taking them for rides and would dogsit whenever needed. He will be deeply missed by Sammy and Joey.

Stephen is survived by his cousin, Robert (Sandy) Lariccia of Poland; aunt, Joan Lariccia of Campbell and several cousins who live out of town.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his aunt and uncle, Michael and Dominica Lariccia, who were very special to him.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Stephen will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

