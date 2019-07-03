Stella Wargacki, Canfield, Ohio – Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A chapel committal service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens, for Stella Wargacki, 96, who died Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019, at her residence.

Stella was born September 22, 1922, in Canfield, Ohio, a daughter of Nicholas and Mary (Katinsky) Terlecky.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1941 graduate of Canfield High School.

She worked briefly as a secretary for Lordstown Depot. She was a homemaker and ran her family farm for many years.

Stella was very involved at Bethel Assembly of God Church, in Austintown, as the organist and member of the choir. She most recently attended Praise Assembly of God Church in Niles.

For many years, she sang in a quartet with her three sisters. Stella was a great cook and her table was always open. She enjoyed gardening, reading and tending to her farm.

Her husband, Frank Wargacki, preceded her in death on June 3, 2011.

She is survived by her daughter, Glenda (Richard) Culp; her son, David Wargacki; her sister, Kathryn Wargacki; five grandchildren, Dana Hivner, James J. Wargacki, Jennine Niekamp, Stefania Bauman and Jacob Wargacki and 13 great-grandchildren.

Stella was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Ann Chuey and Mary Geric; her brother, John Terlecky and two sons, James F. Wargacki and Paul Wargacki.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

