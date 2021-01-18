Stella Marie Betsa, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Stella Marie Betsa, 78, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at Coastal Carolina Hospital in South Carolina.

She was born March 6, 1942, in Youngstown, to Francis and Ellen Bisso Vivo.

Stella was a graduate of Wilson High School and owned and operated Bark N Bows, a professional dog grooming company.

She was an avid bingo player and enjoyed playing at St. Anne and St. Joseph Church. A lot of men are going to miss her kisses at bingo.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved her dogs.

Stella was the rock of her family and everyone went to her for everything. Although she was stubborn, Stella was a people pleaser and everyone loved her.

Her husband, William F. Betsa, preceded her in death Jan. 17, 2016.

She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Eric) Bowers of Canfield; her son, Frank (Kellie) Betsa of North Jackson; two sisters, Mary Ellen of Austintown and Carmel (Mike) of South Carolina; two brothers, John (Sterling) of Youngstown and Jim (Mark) of Savannah, Ga.; five grandchildren, Kyle Betsa of Gilbert, Ariz., Devin Betsa of North Jackson, Alec and Alaina Bowers of Canfield, and Jianna Betsa of North Jackson; many cousins that she loved; and friends, especially Retha.

In addition to her parents and husband, Stella was preceded in death by a daughter, Marie Elena Betsa; two sons, Billy and Michael Betsa; and her brother, Frank Vivo.

Services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

