Stanley “Stush” Sedmak, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley “Stush” Sedmak, 58, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021, with his family at his side.

He was born March 23, 1963, in Youngstown, a son of George and Mary Lucille Paglia Sedmak.

Stanley was a 1981 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and worked as a store clerk and dairy manager at Sparkle Markets and IGA.

Never without a smile, Stanley will fondly be remembered as a true pleasure to be around by all who knew and loved him. Always up for a great time, Stanley could often be found spending the day with family, thrill-riding at an amusement park, rocking out at a concert, or watching horse races. Stanley also enjoyed playing guitar and listening to his music loudly, regardless of the venue. An avid sports fan, he could be found watching football every Sunday. Later in life, he picked up bowling, a pastime enjoyed by most of his family.

He is survived by four sisters, Maggie Sedmak of Boardman, Kathy Burgy (James) of Austintown, Sally Hilbert (Donald) of Austintown and Susan Reardon (Robert) of Austintown; two brothers, Michael Sedmak (Kathy) of Tipp City and George Sedmak II of Austintown; ten nieces and nephews and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Stanley was a born-again Christian and was surely met in Heaven by his Lord and Savior, as well as his loving and gracious parents.

Services will be private.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Mark and the staff at Windhaven House Assisted Living for their kind and generous care of Stanley in his final years. A special thanks to the residents for being like a second family to him.

