Stanley Joseph Riefler, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley Joseph Riefler, 67, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 15, 2020 at his home.



Stanley was born, the first baby of the new year, January 1, 1953, in Alliance, the son of Donald and Adeline (Capozzi) Riefler.



He was a 1971 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, where he excelled in both football and baseball and earned All Steel Valley in football. Stanley earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.



Stanley worked as a foreman for RTI Titanium for many years until retiring in 2014.



He was a member of the Saxon Club and also organized and participated in several golf leagues.



Stanley is survived by his mother, Adeline Riefler of Austintown; sisters, Janice (Daniel) Margheret of Solon and Beverly (Michael) Patterson of Brecksville; brother, Ken (Kathy) Riefler of Nobleville, Indiana; nieces and nephews, Danielle, Johnathan, Don, Jessie, Matt, Sierra, Sage, Kamron and Raine; sister-in-law, Jane and his faithful furry companion, Jaxson. Stan also has many life-long friends, including his buddies since kindergarten, Donald and Tommy.



He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Jennifer Riefler and his wife, Carol.



Due to COVID-19, the family is holding a private celebration of life.



Material tributes may take the form of donations to the American Heart Association in Stan’s honor: https://www2.heart.org.



Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



