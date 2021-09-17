Stanley J. Zedek, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley J. Zedek, 73, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Stanley was born July 22, 1948, in Star Junction, Pennsylvania, a son of Frank and Irene Pato Zedek.

He was a Vietnam Navy veteran and a lifetime DAV member.

Stanley retired in 1998 from Ashley Place Healthcare as a purchasing agent.

He belonged to the Knights of Columbus, John A. Hill Council 4955 as a 3rd degree.

Stanley is survived by his sister, Patrica (Donald) Macejko of Hillsboro Beach, Florida and his brother, Ronald (Katherine) Zedek of Hubbard.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Maryann Barnett; brother, Robert Zedek and infant brother, Adam Zedek.

Family and friends may call Monday, September 20, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus, John A. Hill Council 4955, 731 N. Ocean Blvd., Pompano Beach, FL 33062.

