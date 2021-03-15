Stanley D. Guzell, Jr., Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley D. Guzell, Jr., Ph.D., known as Stan or Butch to his family and friends, passed away after a long and courageous battle from acute myleoid leukemia, Saturday, March 6, 2021.

He was born in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, on March 13, 1947 and lived in nearby Strabane.

He grew up knowing and sharing in the hard work of his parents’ several small businesses.

He attended Canon-McMillian High School, where his success in wrestling earned him a scholarship to The Ohio State University, where he earned four varsity letters. He discovered a love of teaching for a couple years at St. Patrick School in Canonsburg, followed by master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Pittsburgh.

He remained a serious Buckeyes fan, as well as a Steelers fan, throughout his life. Saturdays and Sundays during football season were spent cheering on his two favorite teams.

He settled in Poland after being hired at Youngstown State University in 1977, where he taught management, international business and human resources management in the management department until retiring in 2013. He set high expectations for learning and he had the satisfaction of seeing many of his students go on to achieve positions of great responsibility and distinction. Also at YSU, he was a strong supporter of faculty interests as either a union officer or as chief negotiator for his entire career. He continued part-time teaching after retirement for several years as professor emeritus.

He loved to travel, beginning as a high school exchange student to Lima, Peru and subsequently traveled to dozens of countries. He initiated and led the first academic study tour of YSU’s Williamson College of Business Administration, taking students and faculty to Russia and in subsequent years, led or participated in many other student and faculty educational tours to a variety of other countries.

He enjoyed playing sand volleyball with his friends in western Pennsylvania and while his daughters were in school, started and coached the junior high volleyball program in Poland.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Zets-Guzell; his daughters, Gina (Mark) Melnick of Natick, Massachusetts and Carolyn (Colby) Kuzontkoski of Kennesaw, Georgia; grandchildren, Zoey, Charlotte, Cole and Riley; stepson, Attorney Brian Zets (Kathy); granddaughters, Madison and Taylor Zets of Canfield and many cousins in southwestern Pennsylvania.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley D. Guzell, Sr. and Caroline Mirisciotti Guzell and by his younger brother, Guy. He was also preceded in death by a stepson, Christopher Zets.

At his request, he will be cremated.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral Mass for the immediate family was held at Holy Family Church with burial in St. John’s Cemetery.

There will be a celebration of his life at a later date .

His desire was that any material tributes be donated in his name to the Academic Union Scholarship sponsored by the YSU-OEA.

He also wishes to thank UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and the staff of Shadyside Hospital, as well as Hospice of The Valley Poland for the care and treatment he received.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

