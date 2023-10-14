YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stanley A. Linert, 77, passed away Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at Hospice House, with family by his side.

Stanley was born October 27, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Stanley Linert Sr. and Elizabeth Viola Milanowski Linert.

After graduating from Austintown Fitch High School in 1963, he embarked on a career as a data processor at Syro Steel and dedicated an impressive 29 years to the company.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Stanley was a proud member of the Austintown Fitch Alumni Association, the Austintown Fitch Football Club and the Immaculate Heart of Mary Men’s Club.

Stanley is survived by his wife, the former Elaine Burns, whom he married May 8, 1965; daughters, Karen (Daniel) Petrello of Youngstown and Diane (Michael) Reedy of Youngstown; and grandsons, Justin and Christopher Reedy.

In addition to his parents, Stanley was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Donley and grandson, Timothy Huntley.

Services to honor Stanley’s life will be celebrated Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel.

Calling hours will take place from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service immediately after.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 15 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.