Stacy Rene Cantrell, Canton, Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacy Rene Cantrell, 32, formerly of Boardman, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at her home in Canton, Ohio.

Stacy was born December 15, 1986 and was a lifelong area resident.

She worked as a manager at Family Video of Canton while attending college at Stark State College.

Stacy had a love for animals and enjoyed volunteering her time at local animal shelters.

She is survived by her mother, Lorri (Bruce Rohrbaugh) Cantrell of Boardman; a brother, Keith (Amber) Cantrell of Columbus; maternal grandmother, Lois Beyers of Florida; three uncles, Larry (Cathy) Moffo of Florida, John (Lori) Moffo of Boardman and Keith Moffo of Youngstown; two aunts, Susan Aquilar of Texas and Cathy Glaros of Poland; nine cousins, Michael, Alli, Nathan, Matthew, Cameron, Kelly, Jacob Emma and Maggie; her father, Mark E. Cantrell and last but not least, her dearly beloved dog, “Lizzie”, along with her three cats

Stacy was preceded in death by her maternal great grandmother, Emma Gall.

Family and friends may call Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to All About the Pawz shelter in Austintown, www.allaboutthepawzrescue.org.

