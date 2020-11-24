Stacy Lee Burns, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacy Lee Burns, 44, departed this life unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

To the surprise of her parents, Stacy uniquely arrived on October 24, 1976, in Dunkirk, New York, followed by her identical triplet sisters Amanda and Cara.

Her life of adventures and her passion for helping others led her to accomplish a Master of Science in Nursing degree from Youngstown State University. Stacy shared her brilliance through education and mentoring for many years. She worked currently as an Advanced Practice Nurse for Signify Health continuing her care in our communities.

Stacy married Nicholas Burns on August 20, 2007, in Las Vegas, creating a beautiful family with Josephine and Lily.

Her greatest joys were supporting her daughters at softball games, bowling matches and school band concerts, as well as building many other memories with her family. Some of her best times were spent going to rock concerts, summer vacations and sharing her love for sewing, scary movies and the Grateful Dead with Nick and the girls. She also loved spending time with her sisters, Panda and Bear.

Stacy is survived by her devoted husband, Nicholas Burns; two cherishing daughters, Josephine Lee and Lily Ann Burns at home; loving parents, Norman and Donna Sam of Austintown, Ohio; her sisters, Amanda Sam of Youngstown, Ohio and Cara (Quentin) Brown of Woodville, Ohio; sister, Beth (William) Crudden of West Lafayette, Indiana; two brothers, Matthew Sam of North Lima, Ohio and Mark Sam of Dunkirk, New York and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Beautiful Stacy shared so much of her life and time with others. The family welcomes stories of love, laughter and moments (even wild ones) that you have shared with Stacy be sent to nickburnsbse@gmail.com.

“YOU KNOW OUR LOVE WILL NOT FADE AWAY”

Memorial donations may be made directly to her family, if desired.

Family and friends may call on Saturday, November 28, 2020, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a service at 3:00 p.m., officiated by Rev. Helen Sam and Father Albert Sam.

