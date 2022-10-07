BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stacey M. Varga, 42, died peacefully Tuesday, October

4, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman surrounded by her family.



The daughter of Gary S. Yankowski and Joyce M Yankowski (Macovtiz), Stacey was born January 21, 1980, in Youngstown, Ohio.



She attended St. Annes Catholic School and was a 1998 graduate of Canfield High School where she was on the swim team, French Club, and cheerleading in her early years at school. One of her many talents was her Art Work, as she was an outstanding artist. She was also in numerous Beauty Pageants growing, and was Little Miss Trumbull County Fair two years in a row.

Stacey also attended YSU and Kent State for Radiology and was a graduate of Choffin Career Center with a degree as a Surgical Tech. She worked in many of the local hospitals and Cleveland Clinic excelling every where that she worked with a great passion. She was not afraid of hard work and had a great work ethic, as she started with her first job at Chuckie Cheese at the age of 16.



Growing up she enjoyed being in the Mahoning County 4H Club raising rabbits and showing them every year at the Canfield Fair. Besides rabbits she loved dogs although out her life.

Stacey enjoyed traveling, going to Italy twice along with a number of family cruises throughout the Caribbean and Mexico. Her most recent trip was to New Orleans with family.

She enjoyed camping at Lakeside Campgrounds and spending time on jet ski’s on the lake with her family and friends.



Besides her art work, she was a very crafting person and a great decorator, but her greatest joy in life was her son, Dylan whom she was always so proud of as he was her world.



Stacey also loved crocheting blankets for gifts for other people. She loved having her hair played with and braided. She loved spending time with family and friends and had the most amazing ability to make others feel comfortable when she could see they weren’t. Her contagious smile and laughter would light up the darkest room as soon as she would walk in.

She was her husbands soulmate, which made him a better man. He is the man he is today because of her. Stacey was smart, kind, courageous and most importantly, the most loving and caring women in the world. She will never be forgotten and her legacy will be carried on by her family.



Stacey is survived by her husband Jerome Varga, whom she married March 2, 2017; sons, Dylan S. Yankowski (Marshal) of Canfield and Jerry and Jordan Varga of Struthers; her father,

Gary S. Yankowski; father-in-law Jerry Varga of Campbell; sisters-in-law, Stacie (Jim) Kavouras of Struthers, Stephanie (Bob) Benson of Struthers and Tiffany Nagle of Struthers.

She also leaves many nieces and nephews: Alexis, Sophia, Andonia and Mihali Kavouras, Elliana, Samantha and Payton Benson, Oliver Ortiz and Mary Catherine Nagle, D’ante, Kolb, Isaiah and Eli Johnson and Ava Polkapatz.

She was preceded in death by her mother Joyce M. Yankowski; grandparents, William and Barbara Macovitz (Facciolla) and Steve C. Yankowski and Mildred Yankowski and mother-in-law, Sherri Varga.



Family and friends may call Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will begin Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church.

