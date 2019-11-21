Sophie “Judy” Pavlich, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sophie “Judy” Pavlich, 94, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.



She was born October 28, 1925, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter Tom and Gabriella (Kolar) Bubanich.



Sophie was a graduate of Rayen High School and worked at General Electric for five years before starting her family.



She was a member of Holy Family Church. She was also a member of the SNPJ Lodge 153 for 76 years where she held several positions in the lodge and made lasting memories with lifelong friends who were like a second family to her.

Sophie was a loyal listener of Croatian music on the radio and looked forward to hearing the songs dedicated to her family. She was very proud of her Croatian heritage.



Sophie enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, bowling, dancing and playing casino slot machines. She traveled to numerous places with her husband Steve on their annual American Welding Society Conventions.



Sophie had the “gift of gab” and was never shy to share her opinion or advice with those she knew and loved or a stranger she quickly got to know. Her family made sure when Sophie called that they had at least a half hour to be on the phone, mostly listening and not talking.



Her husband, Steve E. Pavlich, whom she married August 26, 1950, preceded her in death on January 4, 1994.



Sophie is survived by five sons, Dennis (Kate) Pavlich of Canfield, Richard Pavlich (Marian Kachmar) of Boardman, Thomas (Kris) Pavlich of N. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Robert (Diane) Pavlich of Poland and Steve T. Pavlich of Poland; one daughter, Joyce (Rob) Soroka of Mentor; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Bob) Smallwood, Stephen Pavlich, Robert (Gail) Pavlich, Julie (Mike) McCarthy, Tom Pavlich, Paul Pavlich, Edward Pavlich, Morgan Soroka and Daniel Soroka and nine great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, John, Tom and Steve Bubanich; her sisters-in-law, Donna Stosich, Kay Yavorcik and Janet Bubanich and brother-in-law, John Pavlich.



The family would like to extend their loving thanks and appreciation to Linda Winters, her very special visiting angel, who assisted Sophie over the last three years at home.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 22 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will begin on Saturday, November 23 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christain Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish with MSGR. Connell officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made in Sophie’s name to the Adult and Teen Challenge Ohio Valley, 1319 Florencedale Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505, or to the American Diabetes Association.



Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

