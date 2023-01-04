CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sophia Ann Gorski, 92, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, January 1, 2023, surrounded by her family.

She was born July 22, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of Michael and Anna Casper Woak. She remained a lifelong resident of Youngstown.

Sophia was a 1948 graduate of The Rayen School.

After graduation she worked at Woolworths and taught dance at Arthur Murray Dance Studio.

She married Frank Gorski on May 7, 1955, at St. Stanislaus Church.

She was a hairdresser and did hair well into her 80s.

Sophia was a very talented oil painter. She enjoyed trips to Myrtle Beach, Mountaineer Casino and dancing every weekend at the Idora Park Ballroom with her husband. Her grandson, Taylor, was the apple of her eye.

Sophia is survived by her husband, Frank; son, Robert (Collette) Gorski of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; daughter, Rachelle (Douglas) Scharsu of Canfield; grandson, Taylor Gorski of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and sister, Annamae Wiff of Columbus.

In addition to her parents, Sophia was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael, Jr. and Fred Woak and her brother-in-law, Roy Wiff.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at St. Christine Church. Calling hours will be held prior to the Mass, from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Sophia’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to Hospice of the Valley and her caregivers, Yvonne Curry and Pam Gibbs, for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.