CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sister Isabel Rudge, OSU, of the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown, 90, died Friday, November 18, 2022.

She was born in Youngstown, on December 10, 1931, the daughter of J. Fred and Marjorie Welsh Rudge.

She attended the Ursuline Academy and St. Columba School and graduated from Ursuline High School in 1948. She entered the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown on February 1, 1948 and professed final vows August 30, 1953. Sister Isabel earned a Bachelors of Science in Education from Youngstown College (now Youngstown State University) in 1956. She also did post-baccalaureate studies at St. John College, Cleveland; the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. and Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In her 73 years of active ministry, Sister Isabel taught at St. Nicholas, Struthers, St. Patrick and Ursuline High School. She also worked in the Marriage Tribunal for the Diocese of Youngstown, as well as with the Permanent Diaconate Program. She was pastoral minister at St. Columba Cathedral and served two six-year terms in leadership for the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown. After her retirement from St. Columba, she became the motherhouse coordinator in Canfield.

Sister Isabel leaves her sisters in community; a niece, Mary Ann Herschel; a nephew, James (Breanna) Herschel and several grandnieces and grandnephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and by her sister, Dorothy Herschel Thomas.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Ursuline Motherhouse, 4250 Shields Road, Canfield. Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 and from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at the motherhouse.

All visitors to the motherhouse are asked to wear a mask.

Memorial donations may be made to the Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.