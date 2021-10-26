Shirley (Walsh) Schindler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Schindler, 83, passed away peacefully Monday morning, October 25, 2021, at her daughter’s home with her loving family by her side.



She was born December 5, 1937, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Roger and Bertha (Price) Walsh.



Prior to starting a family, she worked at Ohio Bell as an operator. She then worked at Mr. Paul’s Bakery and was an Avon Rep for many years.

Shirley’s passions in life included singing and her love for her family which included her eight children, fifteen grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She loved singing and was a member of the Youngstown Symphony, Sweet Adeline’s and barbershop quartets which included her dear friends and her sister, Noreen. She was also a choir member for most of her life at St. Patrick’s and St. Christine’s of Youngstown for which she is a current member of the parish.



Shirley is survived by her children, Gary Schindler (Fiance’ Dawn Walker Fantone) of Canfield, Karen (Charley) Humphries of Youngstown; twin daughters, Judy Hall of League City, Texas and Jill (Tim) Bissell of Miami, Florida, Daniel Schindler (Fiance’ Kim Franklin) of Boardman, Kathleen (Anthony) Roncone of Columbiana, Terri Schindler of North Royalton and Colleen Schindler of Austintown; her sister, Noreen Mazon of Boardman; her brother, Jack Walsh and her sister-in-law, Marge Schindler, both of Youngstown.



She was preceded in death by her sisters, Carole Treese and Joanne Haaheim; brothers, Robert and James Walsh; sister-in-laws, Marian Walsh and Dorothy Polas and brother-in-laws, Joe Schindler, Pete Polas and Larry Mazon.



Family and friends may call Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home in Austintown.



A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Christine Church in Cornersburg. The family requests that everyone in attendance please wear a mask.



Shirley’s family would like to thank All Caring Hospice for their wonderful care, especially Jean Ohlin.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Northern Ohio Chapter, 425 Literary Road, Suite 100 Cleveland, OH 44113

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 27 at the following aproximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.