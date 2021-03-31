Shirley Moore, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Moore, 96, passed away at home with her family by her side on Friday evening, March 19, 2021.

She was born December 15, 1924, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Sylvan and Virgie Short Post.

Shirley was a 1943 graduate of Canfield High School. After graduation, she began nurse’s training but to her lifelong regret, illness forced her to drop out.

She went on to do accounting work at A.C. Patterson, Youngstown Sheet and Tube and Ambriola’s.

In 1946, she met her soon-to-be-husband, Richard R. Moore, Sr. and they married on May 6, 1947. She and Dick eventually had three children and Shirley spent the 1950s and 1960s working at home as a wife, mother, housekeeper, cook and all-round manager and caretaker.

Beginning in the 1970s, she worked in two family businesses, Smith Advertising and Insta-Copy.

At various times in her life, she was active in many organizations including: Youngtowners, Canfield Women’s Federation, Meals on Wheels, American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society. Additionally, she was a member of Fonderlac Country Club, Sebring Country Club and the Bears Club. Although not a member of any association, she also was an advocate for the rights of those with developmental abilities after she witnessed the restrictive and discriminatory treatment to which her son, Rick, was subjected.

Shirley had many other interests including antiquing, reading and following the YSU, OSU and Browns football teams. Athletically inclined herself, she was a trophy-winning bowler and later became an enthusiastic and talented golfer. She was a terrific cook and enjoyed collecting cookbooks and trying out new recipes for her friends and family.

Her husband, Dick, passed away on March 4, 2002. She also was preceded in death by her son, Richard R. Moore, Jr. and six siblings, including her sister, Margie (Williams) Hoover.

Shirley is survived by her daughter, Terry L. (Judith Mayne) Moore of Columbus; son, Brad A. (Kenny Woodman) Moore of Chicago; granddaughter, Tina Shaw of Columbus; great-granddaughter, Sophie Shaw Miller of Columbus and her beloved dog, Bozzy of Canfield.

Private family services were held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel and burial took place in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

