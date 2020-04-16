Shirley Joanne Kalinay, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Joanne Kalinay, 81, died peacefully Sunday afternoon, April 12, at home surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born November 5, 1938, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Vincent and Anna Palenchar Stunja.

She was a 1956 graduate of German Township High School in McClellandtown, Pennsylvania.

Shirley was a member of St. Christine Church.

She sold Avon for 42 years, where she gained many lifelong friends.

Shirley was president of her card club and enjoyed gambling, vacationing and traveling in her spare time.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Patrick) Kilkenney of Concord; two sons, Michael (Cathi) Kalinay of Youngstown and Bernard (Gretchen) Kalinay, Jr. of Austintown; brother, Richard (Diane) Suchevits of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Justin Kalinay, Rachel Dragovich, Nathan Kalinay, Ryan Kilkenney and Bridget Kilkenney and two sisters-in-law, Patricia Stunja and Delores Muratore, both of Ralph, Pennsylvania.

Shirley’s husband, Bernard Kalinay, Sr., whom she married November 26, 1960, died July 6, 2015.

Shirley was also preceded in death by four sisters, including her twin, Barbara Suvoy, Mary Rura, Elizabeth Stecz and Helen Valentine and brothers, John Stunja, Edward Stunja and Vincent Stunja.

Private family services were held at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Easter Seals.

