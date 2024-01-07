AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley “Shush” Eynon died Sunday, December 31, 2023 peacefully at Windsor House of Canfield associated with Hospice of the Valley surrounded by her family after a battle with cancer.

Shirley was born December 11, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late John “Breeze” and Helen “H” Briya.

She graduated from Chaney High School in 1968.

Shirley was employed at St. Elizabeth Hospital followed by Ensemble Health Partners for over

45 years, retiring in 2023.

She began working directly with physicians to complete their patient charts. She furthered her career as an outpatient medical coder and received her Certified Revenue Cycle Representative (CRCR) certification by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). Shirley loved her job and worked with a fantastic group of women who all became close friends during their tenure.

Shirley was a resilient and strong-willed person who never had a bad word to say about anyone

or anything. She also knew how to let her hair down and have a good time. In her younger

years, she was known to frequent dances at Idora Park and gallivant around town with her

lifelong friend, Cyndi. Some of her favorite pastimes included spending time with family, playing

bingo, card games and casino hopping.

Shirley adored her entire family. She looked forward to her annual vacation trips to North

Carolina with her son, Brian, sister-in-law, Shirley and niece, Brandy. As years went by, her

North Carolina trips included Brian and daughter-in-law, Erica, where they shared the best of

times together. She delighted in going to Akron with her sister, Judy, and brother-in-law, Phil

(her handyman), to visit her niece, Amanda and her husband Joe, in which they shared many

laughs together. She especially looked up to her big brother, Ray, who she always made her

special dessert for during the holidays. Above all else, she absolutely cherished her time with

Brian.

Shirley is survived by her brother, Ray (Shirley) Briya; sister, Judy (Phil) Colonna; her nieces,

Brandy Briya and Amanda Colonna (Joe Gresock) and daughter-in-law, Erica Eynon.

Shirley is reunited with her son, Brian, whom she lost May 20, 2020 and her parents, John and

Helen.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

The family wishes to thank St. Elizabeth Hospital,

especially nurse Eric, Windsor House of Canfield and hospice liaison, Dawn.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Shirley wishes that any and all donations be given to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrot Road,

Poland, OH 44514.

Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Shirley Eynon, please visit our flower store.