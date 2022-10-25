YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sheryl May Ruby, 65, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022.

She was born May 19, 1957, in Youngstown, daughter of the late Glenn and Marian Politsky Allen.

Sheryl loved the local music scene and always had a smile to share. She was a creative and fun-loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, who excelled at taking care of her family, dogs and gardens. She lived for dancing and joining her husband on their motorcycle.

Sheryl is survived by her daughter, Stacey DePinto; son, Jonathan (Renee) Ruby; four grandchildren, Ashley Barker, Cheyanne DePinto, Abigail and Adelynn Ruby; three great-grandchildren, Hunter and Alex Stillwagon and Jane Morgan; a brother, Ken (Linda) Allen and her beloved dog, Chance.

Sheryl was also preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Norman John Ruby, whom she married March 23, 1974 and who died March 24, 2021.

There will be no services for Sheryl.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sheryl May (Allen) Ruby, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 26 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.