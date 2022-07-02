BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shelda Lovins, 94, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital surrounded by her family.

Shelda was born November 18, 1927, in Dunlow, West Virginia, the daughter of Chapman and Mary Maynard Salmons.

She was a graduate of Wayne High School.

Shelda spent her life as a homemaker, who dedicated her life to her family.

Shelda’s husband, Thornton Lovins, whom she married December 1, 1945, died November 13, 2006.

Shelda enjoyed doing yard work and reading.

She was a longtime member of Boardman Baptist Temple.

She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn (Terry) Zirke of Boardman; sister, Mary June Wilson of Ft. Myers, Florida; grandchildren, Christopher (Heather) Zirke and Tiffany (Scott) Thomson and five great-grandchildren.

Shelda was also preceded in death by her sisters Shirley Perry and Hope Eades and brothers, Otis Salmons and Dorsey Salmons.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, July 5, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 12 Noon at the funeral home.



