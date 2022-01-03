AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Torok, 65, died Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

She was born on February 29, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of Victor and Jean Page Torok, both of whom preceded her in death.

Sharon spent her entire career as a registered nurse, specializing in obstetrics and worked at several local hospitals before finishing her career at University Hospital in Ravenna.

She was an avid clarinet player, loved going to concerts, cruising with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Marcus Johnson of Canton and Andre Johnson of Warren; her former husband, Larry Johnson of Warren; two sisters, Patricia LaSiege of Tampa, Florida and Nancy Torok of Reno, Nevada and three grandchildren, Zoe, Harper and Miles Johnson.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

