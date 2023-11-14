BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shari Claire Clarke, 55, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2023, surrounded by family and friends, who loved her dearly.

She was born on August 9, 1968, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Shari was the beloved daughter of Herbert Clarke and Natalie Franklin Clarke Hillegas.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1986 and furthered her studies at Ohio University and Youngstown State University.

Shari had an adventurous spirit and loved the outdoors. She reveled in finding new places to explore and enjoyed traveling to several different countries and throughout much of the United States, often off the beaten path.

Shari’s favorite music genre was alternative music from the 80s, and she staunchly supported many local artists and musicians. She enjoyed reading, writing, and conversing about anything from music and movies to family, friends and all creatures, no matter how big or small. She had a witty sense of humor and greatly enjoyed laughing and making others laugh.

She is survived by her mother of Poland; stepbrother, Eric (Shari) Hillegas; stepsister, Dr. Anne Hillegas Hill; nieces, Jamie Phelan, Pamela Zitello, Melanie Clarke-Penella, Lisa Clarke, Macie Glenn, and Teralyn Clarke and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.



Shari was preceded in death by her father; her stepfather, Maurice “Bud” Hillegas; a brother, John Carl Clarke; sister, Susan Lee Phelan; and two infant siblings at birth, Kimberly and David Clarke.

Shari greatly enriched the lives of all who knew and loved her. We will forever be grateful to Shari and will miss her deeply.

Family and friends may call from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m., with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 16, 2023, at Poland Presbyterian Church.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Poland Presbyterian Church, 2 Poland Manor, Poland, OH 44514.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 15, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.