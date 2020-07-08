Shari Buongrazio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shari Buongrazio, 59, died unexpectedly Sunday, July 5, 2020 at home.

Shari was born March 10, 1961, in Bossier City, Louisiana, the daughter of Albert and Blondine Malone Buongrazio.

She was a 1979 graduate of Chaney High School and worked in sales throughout her career. Shari currently worked at Home Depot. She looked forward to the monthly kids and women’s workshops, which she conducted for several years.

Shari had a true gift of gab. She loved talking and made friends with anyone. Her laugh was contagious. She was an avid animal lover and a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Above all, Shari enjoyed the time she spent with her family and friends the most and she will be greatly missed by them.

Shari is survived by her mother, Blondine Buongrazio of Youngstown; sister, Toni (Todd) Mattozzi of Austintown; brother, Ray Buongrazio of Columbus; longtime companion, Tim Russell; niece, Marissa Mattozzi; nephew, Michael Raffa (fiancée, Kristen Sharkey) and her two dogs, Rocco and Lizzy.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a service will be held at 7:00 p.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Animal Charities of Mahoning County or the American Heart Association.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 9, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.