STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shane Michael Holmes, 44, died unexpectedly at home Friday, December 24, 2021, of natural causes.



Shane was born March 8, 1977, in Youngstown, the son of Jimmy E. Shaffer and Denise P. Holmes.



Shane attended Struthers High School and graduated from Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia.

Shane received a football scholarship from Temple University, where he played on the offensive line. He later graduated from Youngstown State University with a degree in psychology.



Shane currently worked for the Youngstown Water Department as a maintenance helper and had been there for the last 17 years.



Shane had a passion for animals, especially his dogs. His love for bull terriers started in 2010 and shortly after, alongside his wife, he began showing and breeding bull terriers under the kennel Paradigm. Shane was a member of the Bull Terrier Club of America and the Golden Triangle Bull Terrier Club. He was a true student of the breed and had many plans for the future of bull terriers.



Shane was the biggest ball-buster and no one was immune to his jokes or antics. He enjoyed traveling with his wife around the world to dog shows or for pleasure. Shane was an outdoors enthusiast who loved to hike, fish, swim and ride the ocean waves. He had many friends he always kept in touch with, regardless of the distance, and when he spoke, he always addressed people by name. Shane’s big smile and infectious laugh will be missed by many.



Shane is survived by his wife, the former Melissa J. Walsh, whom he married April 12, 2018; sisters, Jaylyn Holmes of Youngstown and Brandice Shaffer of Youngstown; mother, Denise Spencer of Youngstown; mother-in-law, Karen Walsh (John Ergos) of Struthers; sisters-in-law, Amanda Walsh of Jacksonville, Florida and JeriLyn (D.J.) Aldish of Struthers; many nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs, EmmyLou, Pippa, Schnitzel, Poppy and Patrick, whom he loved dearly.



He was preceded in death by his father and father-in-law, Jerry T. Walsh.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Rd. Poland, OH 44514.



A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021, at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Bull Terrier Club of America Health Fund in memory of Shane Holmes via PayPal to BTCAMembers@gmail.com.



