Seth Allon Altany Hammond, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Seth Allon Altany Hammond, 21, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at home.

Seth will always be remembered for his kindness and good sense of humor. He was an avid musician, lover of science and logic, defender of preserving nature and champion for the survival of the planet. He desired to be accepted for the deeply empathic soul that he is and to build personal connections with others.

Seth was born November 11, 1998, in Youngstown, the son of Drs. Richard “Lonnie” and Cathy (Altany) Hammond. Seth was the light of his parents’ lives and the three of them had an incredible bond that enabled them to not only face the challenges and struggles in life, but to also create experiences that helped them to live life joyfully and to the fullest. As a family, they enjoyed camping and hiking, watching action adventure and fantasy movies and having deep philosophical conversations.

Seth was very bright and articulate with interests in a multitude of topics that included quantum physics, psychology and spirituality, politics and the Singularity. You name it, Seth knew something about it and would love to talk about it. Traveling was also a big part of Seth and his family’s life. Favorite trips include their trip to Ireland, hiking at the Grand Canyon and frequent trips to Disney and Universal Studios. For many years, they had a family cabin on Lake Henderson, Minnesota, which was an annual vacation that provided many wonderful memories.

Seth was a 2017 graduate of Poland Seminary High School; he was the class salutatorian and graduated with honors. While in high school, he enjoyed being a member of the Poland Marching Band’s Drumline and was a member of the Jazz Ensemble. He was in rock and jazz bands with friends, where he played bass guitar, guitar, drums, keyboard and tried to sing. Seth was a member of The Poland Players, which revealed his hidden acting talent through multiple roles in plays and musicals. These experiences were among Seth’s happiest memories of high school. Friends and teachers describe Seth as friendly, kindhearted, and a seeker of knowledge, someone who strove to do his best, and have fun while doing it.

After 10 years of arduous training, Seth earned his black belt in Kenpo Karate at the age of 16. After high school, he went on to attend Penn State University, studying computer science. There he met friends who also recognized his kindness, quest for knowledge, awakening consciousness and fun-loving nature. One of Seth’s most honored achievements was earning a place on the Blue Band Drumline during both his freshman and sophomore years at PSU. Given his passion for percussion, he also became a member of the drumline with the White Sabers Drum and Bugle Corps, New York, during the 2018 season.

Seth is survived by his parents, Lonnie and Cathy Hammond of Poland; grandparents, Ron and Linda Altany of Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania; uncle, Eddie Hammond of Waretown, New Jersey; godmother, Jacqueline Keenan and her family of University Heights and godfather, Ted Rubbo of Melbourne, Florida.

He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jesse Altany Hammond; an infant sister, Eva Marie Altany Hammond; grandmother, Marilyn C. Altany; grandfather, Edwin Hammond and grandparents, Anna and Albert Dornfeld.

Although his death reveals the anguish and depths of despair that he experienced at the end of his life, his true essence is revealed by his own words, “I want to be a source of light for this world, to spread love and kindness to all, to be a pool of wisdom for those in need of knowledge, to play a song for those wanting a brighter day, to be a friend for those feeling alone.” Aho!

Calling hours will take place at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road (Route 224) Poland, OH 44514 on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

There will also be a brief memorial service on on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

All guests visiting at the funeral home are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Due to COVID-19, there will be no reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to The Institute for Noetic Sciences, https://noetic.org/support.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Seth Allon Altany Hammond, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 21

