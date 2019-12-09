Sean Patrick Durkin, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sean Patrick Durkin, 49, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

He was born December 30, 1969, in Youngstown, Ohio.

Sean grew up on the West side of Youngstown, attending St. Brendan School and Ursuline High School, where he was an honors student and athlete. He graduated from Ursuline in 1988 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education from Youngstown State University.

Sean had a passion for sports, competitive nature and keen eye for strategy from a young age, which he developed into a successful career as a teacher, coach and athletic director at Ursuline High School. He led teams in girls’ basketball and boys’ baseball, to countless local and regional victories, as well as state championship titles that helped solidify Ursuline — and the Mahoning Valley — as a powerhouse of high school athletics. He was inducted into their athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.

Sean was well respected and liked by nearly all who knew him. He touched the lives of countless student athletes, mentoring them as they went on to college athletics or coaching careers. He had a kind heart and was always willing to help a friend.

Outside of work, he enjoyed spending time with his two young children and watching college football, particularly Notre Dame, with his friends.

Sean is survived by his mother, Bernice L. Durkin of Youngstown; father, Joseph M. Durkin of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Annie Durkin; son, Patrick Durkin; sister, Shannon Barnes of Westlake; a niece; many aunts, uncles and cousins and several lifelong friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bernard and Lucille Stickel and his paternal grandparents, James and Edna Durkin.

Private services were held this past week for Sean.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Ursuline High School, in memory of Sean Durkin, to assist with tuition for students.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

