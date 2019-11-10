Sean M. Murphy, McDonald, Ohio

McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sean M. Murphy, 60, died peacefully Thursday evening, November 7, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, surrounded by his family.

Sean was born July 5, 1959, in Youngstown, the son of James and Mary Murphy Murphy.

He was a graduate of The Rayen School and earned a bachelor’s degree in education and history from Youngstown State University.

Sean was currently a correctional officer at TCI. Previously, he worked for the Youngstown Developmental Center and for the United States Postal Service.

In his spare time, Sean enjoyed coaching both youth football and girls softball and playing in the Youngstown Dart Association.

Sean was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and passionate about politics. He liked fixing things, even if it meant using duct tape to do so. Most of all, Sean enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends.

Sean is survived by his wife, Karen Garcar, whom he spent many wonderful years together and married September, 14, 2019; two daughters, Caitlyn and Erin Murphy, both of McDonald; two sisters, Jeannie (Deborah) Murphy of Texas and Donna Grombacher of Weathersfield; three brothers, James (Kathy) Murphy of Austintown, Marty (Barb) Murphy of Austintown and Patrick (Elizabeth) Murphy of New Jersey; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and his furry companion, Joey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Cathy Murphy.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, November 11, 2019 and from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 12, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home.

