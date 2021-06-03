Scott M. Johnson, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott M. Johnson, 30, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Scott was born October 7, 1990, in Alexandria Virginia, the son of Sherry Johnson and William Wahlen.

Scott attended Saint Charles school, where he was also a member of the church.

Scott was very althletic and enjoyed many sports. He was 2009 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. He started T-ball and continued to play baseball for many more years. Scott was a member of the track team running the 4×1 and won state twice. Scott excelled in football also going to state twice, with a win. Scott attended Duquesne University and Youngstown State University.

In his free time, Scott enjoyed golf, softball, an annual hockey game with friends and participating in many charitable outings. Scott was a remarkable young man with a kind soul that left a lasting imprint on anyone he met. His smile was contagious, instantly lighting up any room. Scott loved spending time with his family. His best memories and favorite place were at the family farm in Grassy Meadows, West Virginia. There, he enjoyed riding ATVs and spending quality time with his family.

Scott leaves behind his mother, Sherry Johnson of North Jackson; grandparents, Melvin and Ina Cadle of North Jackson; aunt and Godmother, Pamela Findley (Brian) of Hubbard; Godmother, Sharon Imler of North Carolina; uncle and Godfather, Harold Johnson (Rose) of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; the loves of his life, his two beautiful sons, Scott Matthew Johnson, Jr. and John Melvin Johnson and their mother and long-term girlfriend, Melissa Angelilli and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family would like to thank all of his friends who helped in making his 30 years of life absolutely wonderful for him.

Family and friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday June 4, 2021, and 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel, 439 S. Salem-Warren Road (Route 45), North Jackson, followed by a 3:00 p.m. service.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman.

Contributions may be made to the family, or an education fund at Seven Seventeen Credit Union, for Scott, Jr. and John’s future education.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.