Scott D. Saunders, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Mr. Scott D. Saunders, 48, died Saturday evening, May 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Scott was born July 27, 1971, in Youngstown, a son of the late Loretta Saunders.

He was a 1989 graduate of Rayen High School and attended Crossroads Church.

Scott enjoyed spending time with his family, watching wrestling and going to karaoke on Tuesday nights at JR’z Pub. He was the biggest Cleveland Browns supporter and an Ohio State fan. Scott did not enjoy watching Michigan play, unless they were losing.

Scott leaves his sister, Siobhan Saunders and her children, Delanie Fairchild, Marrissa and Joshua Richards, and Eric Fairchild Jr.; his sister, Regina and John Zuchowski and her children, Alexandria and Zachary Zuchowski; his aunt Mary Capogreco; many cousins and his kitty cat, Freddie.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 6:45 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 4303 Mahoning Ave., Austintown, followed by a 7:00 p.m. memorial service.

The Saunders family and the staff of Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the family.

