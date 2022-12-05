YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah “Sally” Holmes Cassidy, 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, Sunday, November 27, 2022, in Northern Arizona, where she had resided with her daughter since 2015.

She was born Sunday, August 10, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late George Joseph Holmes and Alberta Bridget Archer Holmes.

Sally was a 1948 graduate of South High School.

After graduating, she began working at Ohio Bell as an operator.

Sally married her husband, Leo P. Cassidy, on September 15, 1952, which was her parent’s 25th wedding anniversary and her grandparent’s 50th.

Sally lived in Youngstown / Boardman most of her life. When Leo developed health problems, their family moved to Summertown, Tennessee for “warmer weather.” Unbeknownst to Sally, her husband had read about a beatnik community, “The Farm,” where they relocated nearby from 1974 to 1976. Sally befriended many people living at “The Farm” and a young couple named their daughter after her.

After Leo died in 1977, Sally went back to work full time, working with her son, Patrick, for his company, Shawnee Moving and Packing. Sally later enrolled in medical technology classes at YSU and began working as a medical assistant for Dr. Gilbert, DDS. She then went to work at Parkview Counseling Center until she retired at over age 70.

Sally was a talented seamstress. She made many matching dresses for her daughters until they didn’t want to dress alike anymore. Sally had a wealth of information on family history and genealogy. She enjoyed traveling with her daughter to cemeteries and various historical centers in numerous towns and states looking up family information.

Sally was proud of being a descendant of a Youngstown pioneer family (Tyrrell, Lally, Quinlan) and also a descendant of America’s pre-Revolutionary War first families (Archer).

Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sally is survived by five daughters, Terez L. Storm of Jerome, Arizona, Carole (Matt) Crisci of Boonsboro, Maryland, Bonita “Bonnie” (Dave) Keffler of Canfield, E. Alberta Cassidy of Warren and Shelly Cassidy of Boardman; two sons, Timothy (Ingrid) Cassidy of Boardman and Daniel (Kim) Cassidy of Goldsboro, North Carolina; a brother, Edward F. Holmes of Poland; a sister-in-law, Lillian Berry Holmes of Youngstown; 25 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo P. Cassidy; sister, Mary Virginia Holmes Thompson; brother, George “Bud” Holmes II; son, Patrick S. Cassidy and a grandson, Justin M. Cassidy.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, and from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022, at St. Patrick Church, Youngstown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

