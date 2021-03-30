Sarah “Sally” Durkin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heaven gained another angel when Sarah “Sally” Durkin died peacefully on March 25, 2021.

Sally was born on October 6,1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John Durkin and Bridget DeVaney Durkin.

She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1951 and received a degree in Elementary Education from Youngstown State University in 1959.

She had been a member of the Ursuline Sisters, taught in various parochial and public schools and retired from the Struthers City Schools in 1988.

Although Sally left the Ursuline Convent, she lived her entire life very humbly and very simply. She was devoted to God, to her family and friends and to the many people she visited in local nursing homes.

Sally leaves a brother, Rick (Patty) Durkin of Ellsworth;nephews, Jack (Gina) Durkin and Brian Reali; nieces, Diane Durkin Petersen, Colleen (Tom) Loney, Brigid (Rob) Baker, Kellie (Jason) Renfro and Michelle DeLuca; sister-in-law, Anna Mae Durkin, who was like a sister to her and Carol Durkin; many great nieces and nephews and great nieces.,

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Rosemary Durkin, Dorothy Walsh Durkin and Margaret (Fred) Reali and brothers, Jack, Mike and Jim Durkin.

Our family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the Hospice House and their incredible staff, as well as Dr. John Koval.

Due to Covid-19, private services were celebrated by her dear friend, Fr. Tom Ziegler at St. Jude Catholic Church and funeral arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home.

Material contributions can be made in Sally’s memory to St. Jude Church in Columbiana.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sarah “Sally” Durkin, please visit our floral store.