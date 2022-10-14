BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Reed, 75, died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic of an apparent heart attack.



Sandra, the daughter of Joseph and Nita (Sturgill) Santillo, was born November 3, 1946 in Youngstown.



She is a 1964 East High School graduate and served on the reunion committee.

Her favorite hobbies were reading and baking cookies. She loved vacationing with her family, especially to Myrtle Beach.

Sandra married Thomas Reed on June 25,1966 and lost the love of her life on April 6, 2019.



Sandra leaves her daughter Amanda (Michael) Cummings with whom she made her home; son, Thomas Reed of Vero Beach, Florida; sister, Paula Hawkins of Youngstown; brother, Joseph (Teresa) Santillo of Westerville; step-sister, Mary Kay Quinn; six grandchildren, Taylor (Billy) Price, Morgan and Olivia Reed, Carina, Joshua and Sean Cummings.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; step-mom, Joan Santillo and step-brother Michael Quinn.



Family and friends may call Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 1:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

