POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra R. Cunningham, 84, died peacefully Friday, March 18, 2022, at Hospice House.

Sandra was born June 2, 1937, in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Allen and Elvira Crossen Williams.

She was a 1955 graduate of Connellsville High School.

Sandra married her husband, Robert L. Cunningham on March 4, 1956 and started a family shortly after.

She was a dedicated homemaker to her husband and to her children. In her spare time, she enjoyed bowling, gardening, playing bingo and going to casinos.

She and her husband were members of the Camper Club “Sunshine Seekers” and loved to camp and take road trips. Together, they also enjoyed swing and square dancing.

Sandra and her husband moved to Myrtle Beach after he retired, but moved back to the Youngstown area years later to be closer to family.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Cunningham-Maurice (Robert) of New Middletown and Allen Cunningham (Frederick Austgen) of Youngstown and sister, Nora Williams Dorian of Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert, who died December 27, 2021; grandson, James “Jamie” Gahagan, Jr. and brother, Robert Williams.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A memorial service will follow at Noon.

The family has requested that memorial tributes take the form of donations to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

