YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Lee Cappitte, 81, died Sunday, February 6, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Sandra was born December 26, 1940, in Butler, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Lester and Jennie McClymonds Scott.

She moved to the north side of Youngstown and at a young age, she met her one and only sweetheart, Norman Thomas Cappitte, at a local ballroom dance held weekly called the Eagle Ballroom. Quickly after Norman returned home from serving in the Army, the two married on September 16, 1961. After their beautiful honeymoon at Niagara Falls, they had three boys, (“My Three Sons”), Gregory, Norman and Vincent.

Sandy’s family meant absolutely “Everything” to her. Being a part of and joining in on everything that her husband and her boys loved to do was very important to her, from fishing, bowling, gardening, going to the casino, playing bingo and football. Football was her favorite — Sandy would always call the plays before they would happen and was more off her seat than on.

When she would walk into a room, you would think the president was visiting. She always loved to get her hair done and look pretty. Sandy always stood tall around her men in her family.

The secret to the family was the strength and muscle that always came from Sandy, the “Irish Queen” “The Bull” (“Strong like Bull”), which she would always say.

Sandy leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Norman; her three sons, Gregory, Norman, Jr. and Vincent; her granddaughter, Nicole and great-grandchildren, Kylie and Laney.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters, Clara “Jobie” MacDougall and Arlene Carlock.

There are no services at this time.

So Sandy will keep smiling in Heaven and the family here promise to be strong like her and to share the most important medicine that she always talked about, “Laughter.”

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra Lee Cappitte, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.