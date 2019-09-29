Sandra J. Bell, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra J. Bell, 86, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 28, 2019, at Masternick Memorial nursing home.

She was born June 25, 1933, the daughter of Ralph and Emma Gentile Genova.

She attended Struthers High School and was a homemaker.

Sandra loved her family more than anything, especially her 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was a fabulous cook and baker. She loved when everyone was together for the big Italian Sunday dinners with an open invitation to all. She also loved Saturday night club with the girls.

Her husband, Frank Bell, whom she married October 15, 1960, preceded her in death June 22, 1992.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Peggy (David) Jack of Poland; four sons, Frank (Michelle) Beato, Robert Bell, Anthony (Ursula) Bell, all from Boardman and John (Jeneane) Beato of Poland; two brothers, Ralph (Jane) Genova and Vincent (Chris) Genova; sister-in-law, Rachelle DiGenova; 16 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Bertha (Frank) Conti and her brothers, Nick DiGenova and Anthony Genova.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 30 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will be held 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, Poland, with the Rev. Monsignor William Connell, officiating.

Special thanks to her loving nieces and cousins, whom she adored. Also, the family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of Masternick Memorial and Hospice of the Valley.