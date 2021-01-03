Samuel “Pap” Pachell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel J. Pachell, 91, died peacefully late Thursday, December 31, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family.

Samuel, affectionately known as “Pap”, was born August 26, 1929 in Youngstown, the son of Nicholas and Carmel (Cardaline) Pachell.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School and enlisted in the United States Army after graduation.

Sam worked for the Department of Liquor Control as a manager of several stores for 30 years until retiring.

He was a member of St. Michael Church, The American Legion post 737 in Lake Milton and the ITAM.

Sam was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed doing his daily crossword puzzles and reading. He also loved the company of his furry companions, his dogs, who will miss him dearly. He was very handy around the house and was able to fix just about anything. If Sam wasn’t able to fix it, the item was truly beyond repairable.

Sam is survived by his wife, Nancy (Long) Pachell, whom he married April 3, 1984; his son, Sammy (Deborah) Pachell of Niles; stepson, Michael (Denise) McHugh of South Carolina; two stepdaughters, Lori McHugh of Boardman and Gera (Mark) Miller of Canfield; nine grandchildren, Sammy Nicholas Pachell, Gerald McHugh, Sarah (Bill) Tidswell, Jamie (Tyler) Phillips, Abbey (Raymond) Longbottom, Libbey Pawlak, Tyler Pawlak, Amanda (Patrick) Sylvester and David Miller and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Sam was preceded in death by his daughter, Joann Pachell and brothers, Richard, Nicholas, William and Dominic Pachell.

A private mass will be held for Sam with family.

The family would like to thank Ricky Pachell for being so helpful and for the care and compassion given to Sam, especially during his final days.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Samuel “Pap” Pachell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.