Samuel Letizia Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, at 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue for Mr. Samuel Letizia, 90, who died Monday afternoon, June 10, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital Emergency Room.

Sam was born December 2, 1928, in Youngstown, a son of Ralph and Ernestine Caparella Letizia.

He was an U.S. Army World War II veteran.

Sam was employed as a stationary engineer for 36 years at the Sheet & Tube Campbell plant operating the main power stations. Sam attended real estate classes and Youngstown State University obtaining his real estate agent license in 1969. In 1972, he was awarded the salesman of the year award by Manchi Realty Company and later passed the brokers license test. Sam opened his own company in 1981 called the Letizia Reality Company and also owned the Polar Bear Bar on the west side of Youngstown.

He was a member of the Eagles Aerie 3218.

Sam was musically inclined and enjoyed playing the organ and the accordion.

Most important to Sam was his family. He was married to the former Lucille Merlo on November 2, 1946 and she died February 26, 1988.

Sam leaves his four daughters, Lynn (John) Best, with whom he made his home, Linda (Jack) Nerone of Austintown, Patricia (Joe) Longo and Christine (Dennis) Peebles of Campbell; his son, Samuel (Sonya Thompson) Letizia, Jr., of Mars, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Jean Clevidence of Youngstown and Elvie (Larry) Yount of California; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (George) Kluchar, Doug (Jeanine) Miller, Jill (Ryan) Evans, Rachel Skok, Christina (Mathew) Satterfield, Justin Nerone, Aaron Todessa, Roxanne Al-Sharif and Brandon Best; 14 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and his dog, Lacey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lucille and three sisters, Elizabeth Naples, Viola Lane and Mary Martucci.

Family and friends may call Monday, June 17, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Tuesday, June 18 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 17 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.