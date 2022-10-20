YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Floyd Barger, 86, longtime member of the

Youngstown/Austintown community passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022, with his family by his side.



Floyd was born and raised in Petrolia, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of Clarence “Dutch”

and Lillian (Jordan) Barger.

A prodigious child, he earned the nickname “Statistics” among his friends for his facility with mathematics and numbers, his encyclopedic memory and love for all facts. After graduating as valedictorian of Fairview Township-Karns City High School, he attended Clarion State Teachers

College.



While teaching mathematics and science in upstate New York, he met his wife, Luraine, before moving to Minnesota, where Floyd attended graduate school and they started their family.

Floyd taught at the College of St. Thomas while earning his Ph.D. in mathematics at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Barger joined the faculty of Youngstown State University where he worked for 35 years, specializing in graph theory and algebraic topology in addition to teaching and advising.



Floyd’s love of learning extended beyond the natural sciences and he maintained his sense of curiosity, wonder and awe throughout his life. His affinity for literature and poetry revealed itself in conversational allusions and memorized recitations. A lover of puns and riddles, he created volumes of “Jumbles” and games to share with his children and grandchildren. He studied history and politics, the Bible and loved baseball. Floyd prioritized his love of the arts. A season ticket holder and board member of the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, he also traveled to nearby cities for plays and performances. Floyd loved to dance. In his retirement, he also took up hosting dinner parties–cooking, baking and creating games for his dear friends to enjoy.



Beyond his brilliance, Floyd was known for his thoughtful kindness and service to his community. He was an active member of St. Patrick’s Church and a leader in stewardship and the bereavement committee. A fixture of the Gleaners food bank, he loved providing the annual Christmas dinner for families and he volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul. He served on the board of the Clarion University Alumni Association, was a member of the Austintown Optimist, the

Democratic club and a regular enthusiastic volunteer at school and civic events. Floyd was deeply committed to serving the community that embraced him and lived by the tenet: “Family is whoever lets you love them, and your community is wherever you land. We all have an obligation to contribute to our community, wherever we are.” Thus, his family asks that in lieu of flowers or other tributes, friends and loved ones honor Floyd’s legacy by contributing your time, talent, or treasure in your own community and think fondly of him as you do.



Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, M. Luraine Barger; brothers, Meredith “Salty” and Art Barger and grandson, Samuel Robert Barger.



He leaves behind his children, Michele (John) Jeffries of Zanesville, Matthew (Sunny) Barger of Naples, Florida, Susan (Victor) Kuchmaner of Charlotte, North Carolina and Ellen (Tony Helf) Barger of Santa Barbara, California and grandchildren, Lindsey (Ethan Flynn) Jeffries, Merrin (Tyler Camarata) Jeffries, Victor Kuchmaner, Zachary Kuchmaner, Makenzie Kuchmaner, Jacob Kuchmaner and Gabriel Barger. He will be greatly missed by his beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters-in-law and many dear friends.



A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 29 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Youngstown, with calling hours before mass from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. at the front of the church. Friends are invited to gather with the family in the church hall at the conclusion of Mass for fellowship and celebration of life.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes. Condolences can be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.



