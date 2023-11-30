POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel David Craig, 39, rocked his way into the great gig in the sky, Saturday, November 25, 2023, at his home with his loving wife.

He was born December 6, 1983, in Ashtabula, a son of Dennis and Karen Ann Thomas Craig.

Samuel was a man of solid character, known for his unwavering determination, dedicated work ethic and a deep sense of responsibility. He lived his life with integrity and approached every challenge with resilience.

Even as a child, Sam showed generosity of spirit by sharing his paper route money to buy snacks with his lifelong friend, Chris Wilfong. Despite bullying at school, Sam excelled in art.

Shortly before graduating high school in 2002 as a talented visual arts and design student at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, Samuel was honored at The Butler Institute of American Art after several of his pieces won awards at the Mahoning County 15th Annual Art Show. As a freshman accepted at Brown College in Minnesota, he was unable to finish his studies when, tragically, his mother preceded him in death. Undeterred, he improved his art portfolio over the next two years and gained acceptance into the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Art. Regrettably, financial aid did not cover the full tuition and Sam had to pivot once more.

By 2004, he had met the love of his life and his future wife, Danielle D’Amato, by chance at his 20th birthday party. Passionately, Samuel embarked on a culinary journey with her support, leading him to showcase his talents at various restaurants in the Cleveland and Youngstown areas. While his ambition in his craft grew, he presented his skills to establishments such as Bruno’s Restaurant and Catering in Poland, TJ’s Restaurant and Lounge in Boardman, Selah Restaurant in Struthers, Sheraton Cleveland Airport Hotel and Three Birds Restaurant in Lakewood. Throughout his career, Samuel delighted countless patrons with his exceptional dishes, making edible works of art from the heart. In recent years, he sizzled his skills in prepared foods at Giant Eagle Boardman Community Shopping Center, making mouths water with his finger-lickin’ BBQ ribs.

Ready for a new adventure, Samuel wed Danielle D’Amato, August 11, 2019, in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, with the largest wedding cookie table, setting a Guinness World Record of 88,425 cookies.

Beyond the kitchen, Sam was known for his tender personality and love for life. As an ardent admirer of nature, he found solace in the sweeping landscapes of Mill Creek Park and delighted in spotting wildlife during his serene walks. Music also held a special place in his heart. He eagerly attended concerts, particularly those featuring metal and rock music, with Metallica being his favorite band. Known for his jovial nature, he looked forward to spending time with friends, engaging in games and sharing laughter. His affinity for collecting and building LEGO sets showcased his innate ability to construct something beautiful from mere blocks and allowed him to revisit a sense of childlike excitement. He had a knack for telling dad jokes that would make you laugh and groan at the same time.

Sam’s zest for life extended to his favorite team, the Cleveland Browns. He remained a loyal fan through thick and thin, enduring heartaches and ruined weekends with unwavering dedication. He had a real dogged determination when it came to supporting his team. Go Browns!

He is survived by his devoted wife, Danielle D’Amato; his father, Dennis Craig; brothers, Daniel and Michael Craig; his cherished best friend, Chris Wilfong and his niece, Victoria McGahan.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Helen Horvat Thomas and paternal grandparents, Chester and Clara Mae Hay Craig.

Calling hours will be held from Noon – 1:00 p.m. Monday, December 4, 2023, followed by a rockin’ celebration of Samuel’s life from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road (Route 224), Poland, OH 44514.

Samuel will be laid to rest in St. John The Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Lowellville.

Let us come together to remember and honor the vibrant life of Samuel David Craig. Sam leaves a legacy of laughter, love and a whole lot of flavor. May his spirit continue to rock on in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family.

