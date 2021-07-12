Salvatore P. Corona, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Salvatore P. Corona, 95, died peacefully Friday, July 9, 2021, at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Salvatore, affectionately known as Sam, was born July 17, 1925, in Rochester, New York, the son of Anthony P. Corona and Mary Roberto Sletvold.

He was a graduate of Jefferson High School and a veteran of the Army. Sam served his country proudly during World War II.

Upon returning from the Army, Sam worked for New York Central and later P&LE Railroad as a trainman for nearly 40 years until retiring.

He is survived by two daughters, Janet (Bill) Immormino of Richmond Height and Mary Rice of Columbiana; two sons, Sam (JoAnna) Corona, Jr. of Cary, North Carolina and Gary Corona of Jacksonville, Florida; nine grandchildren, Gregory, Vanessa, Amy, David, Gary, Jr., Jennifer, Devin, Kelli and Michael; five great-grandchildren, Abby, Leighton, William, Kennedy and Graham; sister, Joann Fluto of Boardman and brothers, Steve Sletvold of Austintown and George Sletvold of Canfield.

Sam was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Jane Rich and brother, Erick Sletvold.

Family and friends may call Monday, July 12, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at Noon.

Sam will be laid to rest in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman.

The family would especially like to thank Sam’s granddaughter, Vanessa, for all the help and support she provided to Sam during his final days.

