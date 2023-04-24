BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Sally Louise Cully, 76, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2023, peacefully at home.

Born on December 24, 1946, Sally was the only child of Louis and Catherine Webb.

She adored her loving parents and always referred to them as “The Three Musketeers.” She had striking beauty, with her beautiful red hair and piercing blue cat eyes. She was soft spoken, yet sassy and feisty, she had wit, and made those around her smile and laugh, even doing so when she was recently ill.

Sally was a Boardman High School graduate, class of 1964. After high school, she graduated from Hannah Mullen School of Nursing as a licensed practical nurse. She began her nursing profession as a surgical nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Sally then furthered her education to become a registered nurse, licensed in multiple states. She had a true passion for the nursing profession, achieving certification in gerontology and legal nursing. She practiced as a Corporate Quality Assurance nurse and director of nursing for many years. She was always a mentor to younger caregivers and nurses, always putting patient care of the upmost importance.

Sally enjoyed the simple pleasures in life: her Diet Coke, smokes and sweets. She was a true foodie, and loved to cook and watch the Food Network. She loved spending time with her family and friends, enjoying “shenanigans” with her longtime best friend, Diane Gould. She loved her animals, always having a pet, most recent her adopted dog, Libbey.

Despite the loss of her son and experiencing this tragedy, Sally was able to recapture her Catholic faith that she grew up with. During recent years, she became actively involved as a devout Catholic and member of St. Charles Parish. She became a Eucharistic minister and served communion to the elderly in local nursing homes, despite her own physical disabilities and challenges. She became an active member of the Ladies Guild at St. Charles.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Louis and Catherine Webb; also, her son, Louie, whom she missed so much since his passing and is now reunited with him in Heaven.

Sally is survived by her husband of 24 years, Phillip Cully; daughter, Tracy D’Andrea (Michael DiMuccio); daughter-in-law, Alma Depizzo; grandchildren, Brittany Vollmer (Joseph Vollmer), Daniel D’Andrea (Cassidy D’Andrea) and Johnny D’Andrea (Breanna Clinton), Jack DePizzo, Stella DePizzo and Sara DePizzo; three great-grandchildren, Joey and Reyna Vollmer, and Luca D’Andrea; and her cousin, Mary Lou Rahde, who was like a sister to her.

“The family would like to give a special thank you to all the extraordinary health care professionals that cared for Sally with the utmost dignity and care the past several months. To Continuing Healthcare at The Ridge, Mercy Hospital Boardman Campus and Patriot Home Health Care, she appreciated all of you and everything you did for her. Special recognition to Elena Rozenberg and Annette Dotson, who were her caregivers at Continuing Healthcare At The Ridge; they always went above and beyond to make her time there special.”

Friends and family may pay their respects 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Condolences can be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

